شاهد: ناشطون يهود يحتلون مكتب سيناتور أمريكي احتجاجًا على تسليح إسرائيل

احتل عدد من المتظاهرين من “حركة صوت اليهود من أجل السلام” ردهة مكتب السيناتور الأمريكي أليكس باديا في وسط مدينة سان فرانسيسكو بعد ظهر الأربعاء، مطالبين إياه بالتصويت ضد توريد الأسلحة إلى إسرائيل ودعوا إلى إنهاء الحرب التي تشنها إسرائيل على غزة.

More than 200 protesters occupied the lobby of California Senator Alex Padilla’s office in downtown San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, demanding that he vote against supplying arms to Israel and calling for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza. 🎥: @ScottStrazzante pic.twitter.com/eicB0YQIZD — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 28, 2025

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي اعتقالات جارية في مكتب أليكس باديا، السيناتور في سان فرانسيسكو بعد أن اقتحمه النشطاء.

وتم الإشارة إلى أن إحدى المعتقلات “لارا كسواني”، المديرة التنفيذية للمركز العربي للموارد والتنظيم، والمحاضرة في دراسات العرق والمقاومة في جامعة ولاية سان فرانسيسكو.

🚨 BREAKING: Arrests underway at Senator Alex Padilla’s San Francisco office after radical activists stormed and occupied the space. Next to the person on a scooter is Lara Kiswani — masked, Executive Director of the Arab Resource & Organizing Center, and lecturer in Race &… pic.twitter.com/LSaMH1FAKe — Stu (@thestustustudio) August 28, 2025

يذكر أن اعتصاماً مدنياً آخر نُظم داخل فندق “كليمبتون” بولاية كاليفورنيا، تزامناً مع مؤتمر حضره عدد من الشخصيات الإعلامية والسياسية، حيث طالب المعتصمون بوقف الدعم الأميركي لإسرائيل في عدوانها على غزة.