الأخبار|أمريكا

شاهد: ناشطون يهود يحتلون مكتب سيناتور أمريكي احتجاجًا على تسليح إسرائيل

حركة صوت اليهود من أجل السلام (مواقع تواصل)
Published On 28/8/2025

احتل عدد من المتظاهرين من “حركة صوت اليهود من أجل السلام” ردهة مكتب السيناتور الأمريكي أليكس باديا في وسط مدينة سان فرانسيسكو بعد ظهر الأربعاء، مطالبين إياه بالتصويت ضد توريد الأسلحة إلى إسرائيل ودعوا إلى إنهاء الحرب التي تشنها إسرائيل على غزة.

 

 

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي اعتقالات جارية في مكتب أليكس باديا، السيناتور في سان فرانسيسكو بعد أن اقتحمه النشطاء.

وتم الإشارة إلى أن إحدى المعتقلات “لارا كسواني”، المديرة التنفيذية للمركز العربي للموارد والتنظيم، والمحاضرة في دراسات العرق والمقاومة في جامعة ولاية سان فرانسيسكو.

 

يذكر أن اعتصاماً مدنياً آخر نُظم داخل فندق “كليمبتون” بولاية كاليفورنيا، تزامناً مع مؤتمر حضره عدد من الشخصيات الإعلامية والسياسية، حيث طالب المعتصمون بوقف الدعم الأميركي لإسرائيل في عدوانها على غزة.

المصدر: الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل

إعلان