أثناء ذهابه إلى المسجد.. شاهد: لحظة مقتل مُسن يمني بإطلاق نار في نيويورك

جنازة مُسن يمني قُتل بإطلاق نار عشوائي في ولاية نيويورك الأمريكية (غيتي)
11/7/2023-|آخر تحديث: 11/7/202308:22 PM (بتوقيت مكة المكرمة)

لقي مُسن يمني مصرعه بإطلاق نار عشوائي أثناء سيره في أحد الشوارع بولاية نيويورك الأمريكية.

وقالت الشرطة الأمريكية في بيان، إن حمود علي الصايدي (86 عامًا) قُتل بعدما أطلق توماس أبرو (25 عامًا) النار بشكل عشوائي في حادث أصيب فيه شخصان آخران.

ووجهت الشرطة إلى أبرو اتهامات تشمل القتل العمد، وتهمتين بمحاولة القتل، و6 تهم لحيازة سلاح جنائي.

ووثقت كاميرات المراقبة الحادث، وظهر أن المعتدي استمر في هجومه على المارة دون تدخّل من الشرطة.

وحسب اللقطات المصورة، فإنه لم يكن يرصد في البداية هدفًا واضحًا.

وذكر نجل الصايدي، في تصريحات لوسائل إعلام محلية أمريكية، أن والده كان ذاهبًا إلى المسجد للصلاة حينما تعرّض لإطلاق النار.

وأفجع رحيل الصايدي عددًا كبيرًا من الأمريكيين، منهم عضو مجلس نيويورك روبرت هولدن، الذي ذكر أن الراحل كان رجلًا له عائلة وبريء وملتزم بالقانون، وحين قُتل بوحشية كان في طريقه للصلاة، بسبب “رجل منحط شرير لا قلب له يقتل من أجل المتعة”، مؤكدًا أن عائلته تستحق أن تلقى الدعم والعدالة في وفاة فقيدهم.

أما على المستوى اليمني، فقد نعاه نجل الرئيس السابق، أحمد علي عبد الله صالح، لأن الراحل كان دائم المساعدة لأبناء الجالية اليمنية في الولايات المتحدة، وله إسهامات بارزة في هذا الشأن.

واليوم الثلاثاء، شارك عدد كبير من أبناء الجالية اليمنية في دفن فقيدهم بالأراضي الأمريكية، ونقلوا ذلك ببث مباشر عبر العديد من الصفحات على مواقع التواصل.

 

المصدر : وكالات